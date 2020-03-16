Police: Trooper found unresponsive in cruiser arrested

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper has been charged with driving under the influence after authorities said he was found unresponsive Monday in a cruiser parked in a highway shoulder.

State police said Shaquile Williams was arrested after someone called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. to report there was an unresponsive person in a cruiser with its hazard lights on in the shoulder of Interstate 84 in Waterbury.

Williams failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state police said. He was released on $500 bail and ordered to report to court on April 21.

It wasn't immediately clear if Williams has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. An email message seeking comment was sent to Williams on Monday.