Police: Trail of money leads to burglary suspect

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a trail of coins led them to a burglary suspect.

Officers found a shattered glass door at a hair salon early Tuesday morning. They learned that a cash register and three cartons of cigarettes were missing.

Police tell KDKA-TV officers noticed a trail of coins on a dirt path. They followed it to an abandoned building.

Police say 59-year-old Bryan Eleam was inside the building "getting high." They also found the cash register and the cigarettes.

Police used surveillance video to identify Eleam as the suspect.

He was charged with burglary.

It is not known if he has an attorney.