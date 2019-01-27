Police: Tennessee suspect shot after displaying knife

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a sheriff's deputy shot a teenager who had displayed a knife during an arrest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release 19-year-old Dalton Elam of Florence, Alabama, was taken to a Nashville hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday.

The statement says initial reports indicate the Williamson County deputy tried to apprehend Elam, who was driving a vehicle that had fled and crashed in a wooded area. The deputy shot Elam after the suspect displayed a knife.

The deputy's name was not immediately released.

The bureau is investigating the incident.