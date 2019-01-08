Police: Teen shot in head while playing Russian roulette

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head while playing Russian roulette in Ohio.

Authorities say the teen was injured around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in Akron.

Police say the Louisville teen was playing with a 16-year-old boy from Green and a 20-year-old man from Akron when he was shot once in the head.

The teen has been hospitalized in grave condition.

Police are working to determine if the teen shot himself or if he was shot by one of the other two participating. Police Lt. Rick Edwards says the gun belonged to one of the three.

No charges have been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.