Police: Teen concertgoer killed in hit-run in western NY

DARIEN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information after a teenager was hit by a car and killed while walking along a western New York road after going to a country music concert.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the town of Darien, about 30 miles east of Buffalo. Country star Jason Aldean played the Darien Lake Amphitheater Friday night.

The Genessee (jehn-ehs-SEE') County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Connor Lynskey and friends were walking along Sumner Road after the show, heading for a campground.

The friends last saw Lynskey running ahead to catch up with another pal. They called police when he didn't appear at the campsite.

Authorities later found Lynskey in a ditch along Sumner Road. The teen from Hinckley, in central New York near Utica, was pronounced dead at the scene.