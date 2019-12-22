Police: Teen charged with murder in fatal Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal weekend shooting of a man in Charlotte, police said.

The teenager was on the scene Saturday when officers arrived at a home after dispatchers heard what appeared to be an argument and shots fired during a 911 call, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

Police said they found 43-year-old William Johnston with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the incident was “domestic related," according to the news release.

The suspect was not identified because of his age.

Local media outlets report the killing was Charlotte's 106th homicide of 2019.