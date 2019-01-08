Police: Suspected serial burglar faces 125 criminal charges

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who stole enough items to fill two trucks is now in jail and faces 125 criminal charges.

Investigators say 38-year-old Joshua Vandine (van-DYNE'), of Thomaston, is accused of burglarizing dozens of locations over a period of three years.

Police say they were able to fill two U-Haul trucks with allegedly stolen items found in Vandine's home. Among the items were antiques, chain saws, tools, coins, toys, clothing and hunting equipment.

Vandine was in court Friday to ask a judge to allow him to attend a substance-abuse program. The judge rejected the proposal, and Vandine remains jailed on $50,000 cash bail.

District Attorney Natasha Irving says Vandine stole hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth in items, but investigators are especially concerned about his alleged theft of firearms.