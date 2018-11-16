Police identify woman hit and killed with her own vehicle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified a 33-year-old Cleveland mother as the woman killed when two men entered her family's vehicle and struck her with it.

Cleveland police say Lesley Dejesus Gonzalez was painting at a church Thursday afternoon with her two children and their father when she saw two men enter the family's car. She was struck by the vehicle after she and her husband attempted to intervene.

Dejesus Gonzalez was declared dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Authorities say the suspected carjackers sped off in the vehicle, which police later found abandoned on a road.

Police statements say two men were taken into custody Thursday but were later released when investigators found they were not involved. Authorities have made no arrests in the ongoing investigation.

___

This story has been updated to show that police now say the car was not left running.