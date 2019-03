Police: Suspect who blamed panhandler sought brother's help

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man accused of killing his wife and blaming her death on a Baltimore panhandler had asked his brother to help "get rid" of her.

Charging documents first obtained by The Baltimore Sun state that a friend told detectives that Keith Smith asked his brother "to get rid of Jacquelyn," which he took to mean he wanted his brother to kill her. Police believe Jacquelyn Smith had talked about divorcing her husband.

When Jacquelyn Smith was fatally stabbed last year, Keith Smith said she rolled down her window to give money to a panhandler, who stabbed her.

But police announced Sunday that story wasn't true. Investigators say Keith Smith and his daughter are facing first-degree murder charges after their arrests in Texas as they prepared to leave the country.

