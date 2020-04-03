Police: Suspect arrested in Buckeye drive-by shooting case

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a drive-by shooting case in Buckeye, according to police.

They said 22-year-old Jahvaun Rodgers has been booked into jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and criminal damage.

Rodgers allegedly fired three shots into two parked cars at a home in Buckeye on Feb. 25.

Surveillance video linked Rodgers to the case along with a witness who gave police a suspect description.

When Rodgers was arrested Wednesday, police said he had a handgun in the driver door panel of his car.

They said the gun was test fired and the rounds matched shell casings found at the shooting scene.

It was unclear Thursday if Rodgers has a lawyer yet.