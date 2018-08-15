Police: Store guard fired 16 shots during fight with manager

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A security guard fighting with his store manager fired a handgun 16 times inside and outside the business but didn't hit anybody during a busy shopping weekend before he was wounded by a Las Vegas patrol officer, police said.

The gunfire on Saturday marked the fifth time an officer was involved in a shooting in seven days in Las Vegas. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Charles Hank told reporters on Tuesday the latest incident stemmed from an argument the guard had with his manager about a misplaced shopping cart.

Hank characterized the shooting at the Ross Dress For Less store south of the Las Vegas Strip as "isolated workplace violence."

"We are extremely lucky that no citizens or officers were injured," Hank said. "The store and the entire strip mall were packed with people and the suspect ... showed absolutely no regard for the safety of anyone in the area."

The security guard, Mohamed Abdalla Mahmoud, 37, faces multiple felony attempted murder, assault and weapon charges. The name of his court-appointed attorney was not immediately available. He has a court appearance scheduled Friday.

Hank said Mahmoud fired two shots toward an officer, whose body-worn camera showed him returning fire with five shots. Hank said Mahmoud was hit once.

Witnesses told police that Mahmoud argued with the store manager about a customer leaving a shopping cart near the store entrance before Mahmoud went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun and began shooting.

Hank said store video that has not been made public shows Mahmoud shooting first in the parking lot, causing people to run, and then into the ceiling and toward the store manager as customers dove for cover.

The shooting was the 15th this year by Las Vegas police, including eight that have been fatal. Las Vegas police handled 16 police shootings during the same period in 2017, seven of them fatal.

Bunitsky, 47, an 18-year police veteran, is on paid leave pending departmental and district attorney reviews of the shooting.