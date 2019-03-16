Police: Shooting victim dies, suspect held in New Hampshire

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from wounds suffered in a shooting in Methuen and a suspect has been taken into custody in New Hampshire.

Police and the Essex District Attorney's office identify the victim of the shooting as 30-year-old Kelvin Frias. The Lawrence resident was found by police early Friday morning with a gunshot wound to the head and died Saturday at a hospital.

Investigators said they traced a suspect, 24-year-old Remy Salazar, to a residence in Nashua, New Hampshire, where he was arrested Friday afternoon and is being held on unrelated warrants. On Saturday, officials say Methuen and state police obtained a warrant charging him with murder.

Salazar is set to appear Monday in a Nashua courtroom on a fugitive from justice charge.