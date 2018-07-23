Police: Shooting that injured woman was "random incident"

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a shooting that injured a 64-year-old woman in a home over the weekend was a "random incident."

The Salem News reports that the woman was shot at a Topsfield home she was visiting Saturday afternoon. Police say the bullet came from outside of the house.

The woman was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest at a Boston hospital and is expected to survive. Police haven't released her identity.

No arrests have been made.

Essex district attorney's spokeswoman Carrie Kimball Monahan says the shooting might be connected to a "low-rider" event that was hosted at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. The shooting is under investigation.

