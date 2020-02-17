Police: Shooting in Delaware city leaves 2 men dead

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two men died in a weekend shooting in Delaware’s largest city, police said.

A 22-year-old man critically injured in Sunday evening's shooting in Wilmington and taken to the hospital has now died, Wilmington police said on Monday in a news release. A 46-year-old man also transported to the hospital from the address where gunfire was reported died Sunday night, police said earlier.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released Monday. The Wilmington Police Department said it was still investigating what happened and would release additional details when possible.