Police: SWAT standoff ends with man charged, family unharmed

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a standoff between a SWAT team and a man barricaded in his Atlanta-area home with his family has ended with no one injured.

Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Wilbert Rundles tells news outlets 39-year-old Rashan Ellis had a gun in the home but surrendered peacefully Wednesday morning. A domestic dispute call sent police to the house.

Rundles says Ellis' wife and two other children ran out of the home when officers arrived shortly after midnight. He says Ellis had slammed the door behind them and was still inside with the other children. Police say no threats were made against the children in the house.

Ellis was arrested on charges including aggravated assault, cruelty to children and false imprisonment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.