Police: SWAT officer shoots Virginia man who brandished gun

MCCLEAN, Va. (AP) — A SWAT team officer shot and wounded a Virginia man who brandished an “assault style weapon” at authorities who were serving a drug-related search warrant Tuesday night, according to the Fairfax County police department.

A SWAT team dispatched to a McLean area home around 10 p.m. was confronted by David Vo, 24, who was reportedly holding the weapon, a statement released by the department said. A SWAT officer shot him in response, the statement added. Police didn't name the specific weapon Vo was reported to have, or whether he pointed it at officers.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated. He was being held without bond Wednesday on charges of felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear, the department said. Additional charges were pending.

The department didn't identify the officer involved, but said he is a 16-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the Special Operations Division. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation, according to the police statement.

A criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau and the name of the officer will be released by Chief Roessler within 10 days, the agency added.