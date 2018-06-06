Police: $10K reward offered in Las Vegas hotel killings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the killer of a 38-year-old tour operator from Vietnam and one of her employees who were found stabbed to death at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

The hotel, Circus Circus, is offering the reward for information about the slayings last Friday in a room on the 21st floor of the building.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday that investigators are trying to identify a person who entered the room to steal property and stabbed Sang Boi Nghia (NEE'-ha) and the man to death.

Nghia's daughter, Chau Nghia, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and the male victim was a tour employee.