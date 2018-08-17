Police: RV lot was torched by employee of owner's brother

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a Florida recreational vehicle dealership was stunned when an arsonist torched eight of his RVs.

Bill Waits then got an even bigger shock when investigators said their suspect is a serial arsonist employed by a rival dealership owned by his brother.

The Palm Beach Post reports that local, state and federal law enforcement are looking for 54-year-old Benjamin Harris, who fled after he was questioned about the Aug. 5 fire at Waits RV Center. Officials say Harris was an employee of Palm Beach RV, which is owned by Waits' older brother, Larry.

No one else from Palm Beach RV has been charged. General manager Keith Waits, Larry Waits' son, said he and his father are also stunned and did not know Harris has arson convictions in Florida and New York.

