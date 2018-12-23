Police: Portsmouth boy dies from gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police say a boy shot in the upper body in Portsmouth has died of his injuries.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the juvenile was shot Friday morning and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A police spokesman told the newspaper he has since died.

De'Andre Barnes is a school board member in Portsmouth. He has posted on Facebook that the boy was his cousin.

The victim's age has not been released.

Police do not yet have any suspects in the shooting fatality.