https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-Phoenix-man-fatally-shoots-ex-wife-then-13488606.php
Police: Phoenix man fatally shoots ex-wife, then himself
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man shot his ex-wife to death and then killed himself.
Phoenix police say officers were doing a welfare check at a home Sunday around 7:15 p.m. and forced their way inside after nobody came to the door.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson says they found 36-year-old Jocelyn Casdorph and 47-year-old Victor Issa dead.
Thompson says a preliminary investigation indicates Issa shot Casdorph and then himself.
The investigation remains ongoing.
View Comments