Police: Pedestrian dies after intentionally hit at Walmart

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say an intoxicated driver intentionally struck and killed a pedestrian in a Walmart parking lot in Rapid City.

The 48-year-old woman is being held on possible charges of first-degree murder and driving under the influence. Authorities say the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. First responders found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the driver struck a tree after hitting the pedestrian. Witnesses told investigators say the woman intentionally struck the victim.