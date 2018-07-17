Police: Paraplegic man assaulted at least 2 exotic dancers

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia paraplegic man is accused of assaulting at least two exotic dancers.

Police told WSB-TV that 31-year-old Johnnie Thompson paid exotic dancers to perform in his Decatur home last week. After one woman refused his sexual advances, police said he shocked her with a stun gun and restrained her with zip ties. When she fought back, he fired a handgun at her twice.

The woman freed herself and escaped. Police said when they found her, the prongs from the stun gun were still stuck to her chest.

Thompson was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault. Police said another exotic dancer filed an assault report about three months ago.

Thompson was being held without bond. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

___

