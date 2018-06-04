Police: Ohio residents surprised by 2 burglars

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police say Ohio residents were surprised by two burglars in their home, including one armed with a gun.

The Euclid Police Department says officers were called to the scene at 1:15 p.m. Sunday after the Euclid residents fled and went to a neighbor's house.

A SWAT team arrived at the scene and searched the home, but the burglars escaped.

Police have recovered a gun, and no injuries have been reported.

A search for the burglars is ongoing.