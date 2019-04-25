Police: Officials seized bag of meth girl took to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say school officials confiscated from an 11-year-old student a baggie of methamphetamine she was showing to classmates at her Lincoln school.

Officers were called Wednesday to Belmont Elementary School. A note to parents says classmates she was showing the bag to notified a teacher.

Police Capt. Robert Farber says the girl reported finding the bag Tuesday evening on a curb near her home and that she inadvertently took it with her to school. Farber says a test identified the white substance in the bag as meth.

The girl was referred to juvenile authorities on suspicion of possession of narcotics.