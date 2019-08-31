https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-Officers-fatally-shoot-man-firing-shotgun-14404289.php
Police: Officers fatally shoot man firing shotgun
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in Delaware shot and killed a man who was armed with a shotgun.
The Wilmington Police Department said in a news release that a 35-year-old man was firing a shotgun when officers responded Friday night to a call of shots being fired in the area.
Police said two officers shot the man. Neither officer was injured.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.
Police said investigators recovered the suspect's gun at the scene of the shooting.
