Police: Officer who shot man killed another in December

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a Danbury police officer who shot and wounded a knife-wielding man last week was involved in a similar incident in December when he killed another man with a knife.

State police on Tuesday identified the officer as Alex Relyea, a decorated officer and five-year veteran of the city force.

Authorities say Relyea shot and wounded 31-year-old Aaron Bouffard on July 3 when Bouffard approached officers with knives in his hands and ignored orders to drop them. Bouffard was released from a hospital Tuesday and charged with assault, threatening and other crimes. A message seeking comment was left for Bouffard's lawyer Tuesday.

State police say Relyea fatally shot 45-year-old Paul Arbitelle on Dec. 29 under similar circumstances.

Both shootings are under investigation.