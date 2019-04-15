Police: Officer fatally shoots man who wielded knife

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an officer fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and grabbed another person as officers attempted to serve a warrant.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 42-year-old Samuel Charles Talbott produced the knife and grabbed someone inside the Pigeon Forge apartment where police had gone to find him Monday. Police said Talbott refused to comply when repeatedly told to drop the weapon and that the situation escalated. The TBI said one officer fired at least one shot, killing Talbott. Police didn't identify the officer.

No one else was injured.

The investigation was continuing.