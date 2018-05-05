Police: Officer, another person stabbed outside Starbucks

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — Police say an officer and a man were stabbed in a confrontation outside a Starbucks in Maryland.

Police tell news outlets the New Carrollton police officer and the other person were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski says the officer was in the Starbucks on Friday when a store manager approached and reported that the patron in the store had threatened someone with a knife the night before.

The officer tried to speak to the man, but he refused. The officer fired a Taser and the two got into a tussle. At some point, a knife was produced and both men were stabbed.

Detectives are working to determine who had the knife and why the officer used his Taser.