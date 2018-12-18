Police: Off-duty sheriff's deputy stabbed in tavern dispute

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man stabbed an off-duty sheriff's deputy at a Maryland tavern.

Citing a Prince George's County police release, news outlets report 40-year-old Christopher DeWitt, of Alexandria, was arrested across the street from the tavern in which police say the stabbing took place.

The release says the off-duty Charles County deputy and DeWitt got into a dispute that escalated, resulting in the stabbing. After he was stabbed, the deputy drew his handgun and pointed it at DeWitt, who left the tavern. The deputy then put the gun back in his holster.

Police say the deputy sustained multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what started the dispute. News outlets didn't include comment from DeWitt or a representative.