Police: Norridgewock couple died of apparent murder suicide

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — Authorities say the death of a Norridgewock couple appears to be a murder suicide.

Maine State Police say 62-year-old William Hale, 58-year-old Marie Lancaster Hale and their dog were found dead in their home Saturday morning.

Police say all appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say William Hale called the sheriff's office early Saturday morning to say there would be two bodies at his house when deputies arrived. He also there would be an elderly woman at the home who would need care. Hale's 87-year-old mother, who lived at the house, was found sitting in a vehicle unharmed.

Police say a handgun and shotgun were found inside the home.