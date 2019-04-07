https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-No-charges-as-teen-runs-into-road-is-hit-13748682.php
Police: No charges as teen runs into road, is hit and dies
LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — Police in southwest Alabama are investigating after a 15-year was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning and later died.
WKRG-TV reports the boy was running away from a parent around 3 a.m. Saturday after he took a family vehicle without permission. The boy, who hasn't been named, ran across U.S. 31 near Loxley and was struck by a vehicle.
Loxley police say the driver stopped after hitting the boy. Police say they don't intend to charge the driver with a crime.
The boy was taken to a hospital in Mobile with severe head injuries and died Saturday evening.
