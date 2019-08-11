https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-No-arrests-after-4-shot-wounded-in-San-14296792.php
Police: No arrests after 4 shot, wounded in parking lot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police are investigating after four people were shot and wounded in a parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Officer Robert Rueca says gunfire was reported at 11:36 p.m. Saturday at an intersection in the Western Addition neighborhood.
KNTV reports one person's wounds were life-threatening. Officials say the other three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Rueca says no suspects are in custody.
