Police: Mortally wounded man found on ground next to car

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are investigating the shooting of a man who was found mortally wounded on the ground near a car that had a bullet hole in the door.

KOLD-TV reports that the man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex several blocks away early Thursday morning and that no immediate arrest was made.

The victim was described only as a man in his 30s but police said he and his girlfriend were not residents at the apartment complex.

According to police, the girlfriend called police to report her boyfriend had been shot and that she was attending to him when officers arrived.

Police said the man tried to drive away from the apartment complex after he was shot but only made it a short distance.