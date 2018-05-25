Police: Man who put hand over baby's mouth charged in death

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who told police he put his hand over a toddler's mouth and nose to make her fall asleep has been charged with her death in Pennsylvania.

WJAC-TV reports 16-month-old Angela Beard was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh early Sunday suffering from injuries including brain swelling. She later died.

Drue Burd, of Altoona, has been arrested and faces charges including murder and strangulation.

Burd was arraigned Friday and is in Blair County Prison after being denied bail.

According to a criminal complaint, police interviewed Burd on Sunday and he told them he woke up to find the toddler unresponsive.

In a second interview police say Burd told them he covered the toddler's mouth and nose with his hand to make her fall asleep.

No attorney information is available.

It's not clear how he is connected to the child.

