Police: Man who fired shots at officers found dead in home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who fired shots at police officers and refused orders to come out of a house after a reported domestic dispute has been found dead, police in Ohio said Sunday.

Columbus officers were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday and made contact with a man who barricaded himself inside the house, according to a police statement released Sunday. Police said the man refused orders to come outside and fired shots at officers.

Officers eventually entered the home and found the man dead around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. Authorities didn't immediately provide details on how the man died or release his name.

No other injuries were reported. The person who reported the domestic dispute had left the home before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

Police said their investigation was continuing.