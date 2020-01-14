Police: Man shot in leg while driving in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was shot in the leg while driving, according to a police report.

A man was driving Sunday near an elementary school in Providence when he heard a loud noise and felt a pain in his left ankle, WPRI-TV reported.

The man realized he was shot and drove himself to Roger Williams Hospital.

Officers later inspected the car and found a bullet hole in the driver's side door, according to the report. The man told police he was the only one in the car at the time.

No arrests have been made.