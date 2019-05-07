Police: Man shot in home by 2 intruders near 2 young kids

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot to death in the bedroom of his eastern Pennsylvania home by two intruders as his two young sons were in another room.

Wyomissing police said the 37-year-old victim, whose name hasn't been released, called 911 early Tuesday and reported that he had been shot. The Berks County coroner's office reports that he died just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at a hospital.

Police chief Jeff Biehl says the man's 8- and 10-year-old sons were home but were uninjured.

Biehl says the victim told officers that the intruders initially sprayed him with something and then shot him during a struggle. Officers reported an odor resembling pepper spray or mace. Biehl says the crime wasn't random — the victim "seems to have been targeted for whatever reason."