Police: Man shot during dispute involving rapper Tekashi69

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a bodyguard shot a member of a rapper's entourage in front of a Manhattan restaurant.

The shooting in front of Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side happened just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was part of a group trying to enter the restaurant with rapper Daniel Hernandez, who performs as Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine.

Hernandez was in court earlier Friday and was granted probation instead of jail time in connection with a video he made of a 13-year-old girl having sex.

Deputy Inspector Kathleen Walsh said a private security guard fired a licensed gun at a man who had hit him with a chair. The wounded man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says his client was not present during the shooting.