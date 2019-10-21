Police: Man says he took ambulance to escape torture

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man accused of stealing an ambulance from a fire department told them he escaped in it after being held against his will and tortured for days at a nearby residence.

Clearcreek Township police say the ambulance was taken from a township fire station Saturday and found Sunday at a Dayton hospital where a 22-year-old Cincinnati man was being treated for injuries. A police release says the Cincinnati man said he had been "held against his will" at a residence across from the fire station and escaped in the ambulance.

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Edwards, who lived at the residence where the man said he was held, was arrested on felonious assault and kidnapping charges.

Warren County court records don't show an attorney for Edwards.