Police: Man says 'Happy Halloween' before stabbing someone

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man walked up to another man and said "Happy Halloween" before stabbing him, before he was fatally shot by the stabbing victim's cousin.

New Haven police say a 27-year-old city man was walking on the street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when a knife-wielding assailant approached him, said "Happy Halloween," and stabbed him.

The victim's cousin, a 24-year-old Hamden man, was waiting in a nearby car and heard a commotion, so got out and was also stabbed. But he pulled out a gun and shot the assailant in the chest.

Police say the cousin was legally allowed to carry the gun, which was lawfully registered to him.

Both stabbing victims are expected to survive.

No names were released and the incident remains under investigation.