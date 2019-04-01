Police: Man pushes into police department, assaults officers

LOCKLAND, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man forced his way into a police department, assaulted officers and a firefighter there and was then arrested.

Lockland police say 33-year-old Y.C. Arnold pushed his way into the village's police department in suburban Cincinnati on Saturday night. Police say there were no serious injuries reported, but it took several officers to finally arrest the Cincinnati man. Authorities say Arnold continued to fight officials through the entire altercation

Court records show that Arnold was arrested on charges of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drugs.

Authorities didn't release any information on a potential motive.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Arnold's attorney at the Hamilton County Public Defender's Office.