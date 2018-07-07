Police: Man pulled knife on group in West Virginia church

COOL RIDGE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia police have arrested a Georgia man they say pulled a knife on a missionary group in church after he was asked to silence his cellphone.

According to The Register-Herald in Beckley, a criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Bernard B. Edmond of Decatur, Georgia, is charged in Wednesday's incident at Nehemiah Baptist Church in Cool Ridge, in unincorporated Raleigh County.

Witnesses told police Edmond flipped tables, threw chairs and chased others with the knife.

The complaint says some members barricaded themselves in a back room and others lured Edmond outside, where officers found him holding the knife and restrained him with a stun gun.

Edmond is charged with brandishing, threatening terrorist acts and assaulting an officer. He's in jail on a $50,000 bond.

It's unclear if Edmond has an attorney.

