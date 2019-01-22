Police: Man opened fire on another man during car sale

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say an argument over a car sale escalated to the point that one man took out a gun and fired two shots at another man.

Randolph police say the victim was not hit but suffered some scrapes when he fell down trying to run away from the gunman. The Patriot Ledger reports 25-year-old Erlow Pope-Foster is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of armed assault to murder and other charges.

Police say Pope-Foster met with the other man after communicating online on a potential car sale. Police say the men argued about the price, which ultimately resulted in Pope-Foster pulling out a gun and shooting two missed shots at the victim.

It was not clear if he has a lawyer.

