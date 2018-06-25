Police: Man kills himself at Lowe's store in Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Police say an employee at a Lowe's home improvement store in Alabama has killed himself inside the outlet.

Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham said Monday the man shot himself inside a front office.

Police were called to the Anniston store Monday morning following of a report of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself. Denham says crisis negotiators spoke with the man for several hours in hopes of a peaceful resolution before he shot himself.

No other employees, shoppers or bystanders were harmed.

Denham identified the employee as Steven Spoon.

Lowe's spokeswoman Sarah Lively said their "thoughts and prayers" are with Spoon's family and store employees, and that grief counselors will be available to employees. The store will remain closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday.