Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in the central Missouri city of Columbia say a man has died after being hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

Television station KOMU reports that 51-year-old Timothy Wilson, of Columbia, was walking west across Range Line Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle traveling northbound hit him.

Police say in a news release that the vehicle then fled north to westbound I-70.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a white Subaru SUV with front end damage..

