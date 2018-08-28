Police: Man kicked seagull at beach

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating a report about a man kicking a seagull at a beach.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Hampton police received a report about animal abuse involving a seagull at Hampton Beach Sunday afternoon. Police say the witness said it appeared the bird's leg was injured and that it struggled to fly away.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Adam Cheeney says seagulls are protected under federal law.

Police Deputy Chief David Hobbs says the incident could result in a misdemeanor charge.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com