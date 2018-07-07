Police: Man held in fatal tire-iron beating of girlfriend

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 27-year-old man is in custody in the fatal beating of a woman believed to be his girlfriend with a tire iron behind a store in a shooting center.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene.

Police closed off the area with crime-scene tape as investigators collected evidence.

No identities were released and additional information on the circumstances of the incident wasn't immediately available.