Police: Man fatally shot while stabbing wife, father-in-law

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man was fatally shot after attacking his wife and father-in-law with a knife.

News outlets quote Brentwood police as saying that Jerry Matthews fatally stabbed his wife, Emma Teeters, during an altercation and injured his father-in-law, Terry Teeters.

Police Chief Jeff Hughes said investigators believe the elder Teeters shot Matthews after being stabbed.

Hughes said Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene. The three adults lived at the home along with Emma Teeters' three children and her mother.

Court records say Matthews had a history of domestic violence. The 55-year-old Matthews was CEO of Matthews Aviation Consulting.