Police: Man fatally shot during shootout with officers

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — A man in Virginia was shot and killed during a shootout with officers following a traffic stop, police said Thursday.

The Progress-Index reports that the man was suspected of breaking into vehicles in the city of Colonial Heights, which is south of Richmond.

Police Sgt. Renee Walters told the newspaper that the suspect was killed in a shootout around 2:30 a.m. Walters said the man was pulled over by police, got out of his car and began firing at the officers.

Walters said the man fled when an officer returned fire. The man was found dead several blocks away.

Police have not released the identities or races of the officer or the man who was shot.

The officer has been placed on leave while Virginia State Police investigate.