Police: Man fatally shot at a Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found fatally shot at a Phoenix apartment.

Phoenix police identify the victim as 30-year-old Disean Russell.

They say officers responded to an apartment near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a report of shots fired.

Russell was found on the floor of the apartment with an apparent gunshot injury.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting and have a description of the getaway vehicle from witnesses.